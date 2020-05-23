Noida: 5 new cases, 5 discharged

Noida/Ghaziabad: Five positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday taking the total number to 307. Officials said that five other positive patients were also discharged from hospital after getting cured.



As per officials, two positive Covid-19 cases are from village Gijhore in sector 53 of Noida (41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman), two male patients aged 23 and 36 from sector 4 in Greater Noida and a 23-year-old man from Gaur City-II resident society were reported on Friday.

With five positive patients getting discharged on Friday, the recovery rate of Covid positive patients in GB Nagar is still near seventy percent. "214 patients out of the total 307 positive Covid-19 cases have been cured and discharged from the hospital till now. On Friday four patients, including an 80-year-old female, were discharged from Sharda hospital whole a 15-year-old female patient was discharged from SSPGH&PGTI hospital," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

In Ghaziabad, six positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday while five positive patients were also discharged from the hospital. The total number of cases in the district are 208 out of which 168 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration has also issued slew of guidelines which are aimed at giving relaxation in lockdown 4.0. Officials said that section 144 will continue to be imposed in the district till May 31.

As per the issued guidelines, all market places outside containment zones and hot spot areas will open on alternate days around the district and no shop will be allowed to open on Sunday expect those involved in supply of essential services.

"All the shops will be allowed to remain open between 10 am to 5 pm only. No shops except those selling essential items like medicines would be allowed to stay open after 7 pm. Owners of all shops will have to ensure that employees wear face masks and gloves and that there is availability of sanitizers so that customers do not get infected. Shop owners will not sell any product to any customer who comes without a face mask," said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The DM further said that malls, gymnasium, cinemas, swimming pool will remain closed while industries outside containment zone and street vendors are allowed to open.