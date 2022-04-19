Noida: 3 out of 7 held in separate encounters, receive bullet injuries

noida: Three miscreants received bullet injuries out of seven people who were arrested in two separate encounters with Gautam Buddh Nagar police, said officials on Monday.



According to police, the first encounter took place under Knowledge park police station where four men were held late on Sunday night.

The accused person had looted a cab driver at gunpoint near Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. Two of the four men have received bullet injuries.

Police had on Sunday received a complaint in which the complainant Abid, a resident of Behlolpur village, stated that on April 11, four men had booked his cab from Anand Vihar bus terminal for Tugalpur village in

Greater Noida.

"The accused had booked the cab privately and not through any mobile application. As they reached the Knowledge Park area, the occupants asked the driver to drop them at a service lane.

"One of the occupants took out a countrymade pistol, another took out a knife and asked him to stop the car. The miscreants then tied his hands and dumped him out of the cab and sped away," Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) said.

The officer said that police teams were formed to work out the case, and on Sunday night, they arrested all four following a gunfight from Beta-2 police station.

"Those arrested were identified as Osman,Vicky, Ravi Kumar and Minhaj. During the encounter, Vicky, a resident of Ghaziabad and Osman, a native of Bulandshahr, received bullet injuries," Kumar added.

In the second incident, three men have been arrested for allegedly looting a cash agent of a sum of Rs 8.5 lakh outside Sabzi Mandi

Sector 88.