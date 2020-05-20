Noida: 3 new cases, 13 discharged; tally at 289

Noida/Ghaziabad: Three positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday taking the total number to 289. Officials said that 13 positive patients were discharged from the hospital after getting completely cured.



As per officials, the new cases include a 33-year-old male from sector 8 of Noida who is a contact of previous Covid-19 patient. The other two positive patients include another employee of a private news channel where 15 employees were tested positive from Noida and Greater Noida on Monday and his wife. The couple is a resident of AWHO society in sector chi-II of Greater Noida.

"All the three new patients have been added to GIMS for treatment and their contract tracing is underway," said a senior administrative officer.

Meanwhile, thirteen positive patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals on Tuesday which include eight patients from Sharda hospital and five patients from GIMS.

At present 207 out of the total 289 positive cases have recovered from GB Nagar district. However, 77 patients are still getting treatment at hospital.

In Ghaziabad, two positive Covid-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday.

However, 22 positive patients were discharged from hospital in Ghaziabad

on Tuesday taking the recovery rate of the district above 80 percent.

At present 155 patients have been discharged from hospital out of the total 191 cases.