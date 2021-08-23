Noida: 3 men beat traffic cop when asked to move car from middle of road

noida: A constable with Noida traffic police was allegedly beaten up by three people travelling in a car in Bisrakh area in Noida extension on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused and started an investigation in the matter. As per police, the suspects were unknown. A complaint was filed by Sushil Kumar, the traffic police cop.



In his complaint, Kumar said that when he was managing traffic near Chipiyana village on Saturday evening, three men in a Maruti Suzuki Alto reached and stopped their car in the middle of the road. "There was lot of rush in area due to festival. The three accused stopped the car in the middle of road which created commotion and halted traffic for over 30-45 minutes. Even commuters started to post about traffic problems on social media," he said.

When Kumar reached the spot, he found the driver of car taking on phone. "When I objected, one of the accused got off the car and started arguing with me. The other two also joined him and started beating me in front of the public. They also tore my uniform and fled with the car," he added.

The constable informed police and a team from Bisrakh police station reached the spot. However, the suspects managed to escape. However, the constable was able to capture a photo of the car's registration number plate before the suspects fled.