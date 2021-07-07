Noida: 2 O2 plants up, pvt hosps asked to catch up before 3rd wave

Noida: Anticipating a third wave of COVID-19, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department has now written to all private hospitals to ensure an oxygen backup at the earliest within their campus.



The letter is from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), GB Nagar, to all private hospitals having capacity of over 50 beds. While 14 new oxygen plants have been planned in GB Nagar and are expected to be ready within a month, concerns have been raised over availability of oxygen at these private hospitals.

However, oxygen plants producing a large capacity of medical oxygen are being set up to over come the crisis in future.

As of now, only two new plants have been made operational across the district, while 12 new plants are supposed to be completed by July. These include at least four plants of capacity 1,000 LPM of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the public grievance committee of GB Nagar have sought written explanation from two private hospital over the complaints of mismanagement and over-charging by Covid patients and have directed to take immediate actions.

The grievance committee had met on Tuesday to hear complaints from the family of those who had got their Covid patients treated at private hospitals during the second wave. The committee heard grievances against three private hospitals in the districts out of which two compliant were found valid.

The two complaints were against Kailash Hospital in sector 71 of Noida where the family of patient, who succumbed during treatment, has alleged that several discrepancies and mismanagement were highlighted during treatment and even after repeated complaints to doctors, no actions were taken which made them lose their loved one.

The grievance committee has instructed the private hospital to take appropriate actions in connection with the two complaints while the third compliant of a theft by a hospital staff with patient was found invalid.