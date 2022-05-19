Noida: 13-year-old boy who tried to imitate 'Superman' dies by tying cloth around neck

NOIDA: In a tragic incident, a teenaged boy died while trying to record a video for social media at his house in Parthala village of Noida, officials said on Wednesday. Police investigations revealed that the boy was trying to imitate Superman by tying a cloth around his neck.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Surjeet (13) and the incident took place on May 14 but the child died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Sector 30. The family members of the deceased told police that their boy was fond of watching videos of Superman and would often act like him by tying a cloth around his neck like a cape.

Sharad Kant Sharma, station house officer of Sector 113 police station said that the incident took place in front of victim's four younger sisters who were recording the video reel for him.

"The boy was fond of Superman and was trying to make a video to imitate flying like a Superman with a cape around his neck. He was alongwith his four sisters aged 11, 9, 7 and 5 year at the time of the incident," Kant said.

The officer further said that the father of victim identified as Brijesh is a security guard at a high rise society in Sector 77. "Brijesh and his wife Renu were not at home when the incident occurred. Surjeet was standing atop of a wooden box barely 2 feet in height and was supposed to jump at the count of three, which was given by his sister. As he jumped from the box, the cape around his neck got entangled in the box at the other end due to which the cape tightened around the boy's neck and he choked and collapsed," SHO Kant added.

The hospital authorities had stated that the boy's respiratory tract was damaged.