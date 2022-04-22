Noida: 12 cyber helpdesks set up

noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police Commissionerate has set up 12 cyber helpdesks at different police stations with an aim to bring down the number of cyber fraud cases in the district. Police said that this will help the residents to get their complaints registered at the earliest and quick action would be taken.



According to the police, each helpdesk will have one police personnel who has been trained by the cyber cell.

"Cyber experts have been training the officials on how to deal with cyber complaints and how to investigate them on regular basis. In first phase, the helpdesk will be set up at 12 police stations which have more flow of cyber crime complaints," Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Cyber Cell, Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate said.

The police stations where the desks are set up are Bisrakh, Sector 39 , Sector 49, Sector 20, Beta/ 2, Surajpur, Phase 3, Sector 58, Sector 24, Phase 2, Dadri and Sector 113.

"A trained personnel have been deployed at the cyber helpdesks based on the maximum number of complaints received at each station. In the second phase, more helpdesks will be established considering the amount of cyber complaints registered," Singh said.

As per officials, approximately 5,000 cyber complaints were registered across the district in 2021.

"This year, we have registered close to 20 cyber crime complaints everyday, on an average. We want to bring down the cases for which people need to be aware about cyber frauds and we are continuously carrying out drives at educational institutes and colleges," he said.