Noida: 1 held in connection with clash between guards & locals

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a man following clash between security guards and a group of local residents at Sai Upvan society in Greater Noida West, said officials on Thursday. It was found that the security guards were thrashed by three men when he asked them to exit from another gate of the society.



According to police, a case has been registered against three men identified as Vimal, Gaurav and Akhil and other unidentified persons on Thursday. The FIR has been registered under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation).

The incident took place around 9 pm at Sai Upvan society under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction. "The argument started after security guards had asked two electricians, who were called by a resident from outside, to exit from another gate," Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer of Bisrakh police station said.

"Both the electricians were on a motorcycle when guards asked them to exit from Gate number 2. An argument broke out and when the matter escalated both the men allegedly thrashed the security guard. A large number of housekeeping staff of the society and residents had also gathered at the spot," the SHO added.

Residents informed police after which cops reached the spot and took control of the situation.

"One of the suspects Vimal was picked up from the society while other suspects had already fled. The security guard sustained minor injuries and was facilitated with first aid at a local hospital," police officials said.