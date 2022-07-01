'No waterlogging recorded at 6 places out of 7 severe hotspots'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting on Thursday evening to take stock of the waterlogging after the first monsoon rains hit the city and sought a detailed account of the post-rain action.



He said the entire city received heavy rains for hours on Thursday, but due to the alertness of the PWD, MCD, irrigation and flood control department officials, along with the steps taken to deal

with the problem of flooding in the last one year, people did not have to face waterlogging in most places.

"Of the seven key spots that emerged as severe waterlogging areas till last year, six places did not face any problem this year. These six locations are opposite the ITO-WHO building, Minto Bridge, Zakhira Underpass, Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, Karala Kanjhawala Road, Loni Roundabout," a statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The deputy chief minister said these six places used to witness severe waterlogging earlier.

"Due to the steps taken in the last one year and with the officials from the PWD and other agencies keeping a close watch in the last four-five months, the problem of waterlogging was solved. Because of this, no problem has arisen in these places despite heavy rains on Thursday," Sisodia said in the statement.

He said at Pul Prahladpur, which has witnessed severe waterlogging in the past, adequate steps were taken by the government to address the problem. However, due to a power outage and other issues on the first two days of the rainy season, there was a problem in the running of the pump and there was waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass, due to which traffic had to be diverted.

But after a couple of hours, the water was removed as the pump started running again, Sisodia said.

He instructed PWD officials to triple the number of pumps at Pul Prahladpur in two days.

"It is to be known that this year the problem of waterlogging was also seen near the new tunnel built near Mathura Road, as the flow of water was stopped due to some problem in the drainage system. This problem was resolved soon," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a strict vigil of the waterlogging-prone areas should be ensured by all the agencies concerned. He directed officials to identify the areas that were inundated and fix the issues to ensure that such scenes are not repeated.

Sisodia also asked the officials to submit an action-taken report. The deputy chief minister released the Flood Control Order, 2022 that contains the contact numbers of all the agencies concerned and enumerates the steps to be taken to avoid waterlogging.

Many areas, including newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours.

Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road leading to commuter woes.

Not only city areas but border points specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital on Thursday morning.

Other city areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Som Bazar Najafgarh, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass.

At least 10 complaints of waterlogging were received by the New Delhi Municipal

Council on Thursday following monsoon season's first heavy spell of rains in the city, officials said.