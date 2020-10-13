No water supply in several areas of Gurugram on Wednesday

Gurugram: Water supply in several areas of Gurugram is likely to be affected for 24 hours beginning midnight on Tuesday. The areas impacted will include Takshila Height, Corona Optus, Gadoli village, Dhankot village, Chandu village, Budhera village, Sector 46 to 67, Sector 69 to 72, DLF5, and DLF Phase 1 (D).

Talking about the interruption, a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said that the water pipeline had to be shifted due to the ongoing work on the Basai Chowk flyover.



"We have already made a new pipeline and it now needs to be connected with the master pipeline which is why we have to shut down the line for 24 hours on Wednesday. We thereby advise the residents to store water as per their requirement and use it judiciously so that there is no water shortage during this 24-hour window," said a GMDA official

