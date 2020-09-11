No slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced: Chadha

new delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the BJP-ruled Central Government has issued notices asking the slum dwellers to evacuate their houses by the end of the month. He said that the notices issued by BJP are inhuman, illegal and unconstitutional. Chadha said that till the time, the Kejriwal-led government is ruling the state, not a single slum dweller will lose their home. The AAP MLA went on to elaborate that the party's chief – Arvind Kejriwal - is making a plan of action for the slum dwellers which will ensure that no slum dwellers' house will be demolished.

He also said that if the need arises the state party will move the Supreme Court and take to the streets.

He said, "A notice which was put at various houses of the slum dwellers of the Tughlakabad area noted that they have to evacuate their house by September 11. After this, their houses will be demolished. At the same time in some other areas notices were issued which noted that by September 14 the slum dwellers will need to evacuate their houses."

"I am tearing these notices and reminding the BJP that till the time the Kejriwal government is here not a single slum dweller will lose their home," he added. mpost