No, Says Noida, Hours After UP Allows Travel From Delhi

Lucknow: The administration in Noida, Delhi's neighbouring city in Uttar Pradesh, has said that "status quo" will be maintained for now or that people will not be allowed to enter Noida from the capital, hours after the Uttar Pradesh government said people in Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. The final call on allowing entry into the two cities lies with the district officials, the state government had said last night as it issued guidelines of Lockdown4. Those living in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi will not be allowed to enter the two cities in Uttar Pradesh, the state government had made it clear.

The Yogi Adityanath government released the guidelines after the centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. For finer details on the ground, officials in each district will take calls on what can function and what can't.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has over 4,600 COVID-19 cases.

What is allowed and what's not:

Inter-state travel has not been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government yet, either for buses or private vehicles.

Restaurants in Uttar Pradesh cannot open for dining, but can offer home delivery services. Sweet shops can open but only for takeouts.

All industrial activity outside containment zones will be allowed, the state government notification said.

All markets, except malls, can open but on different days, on a rotational basis. District administrations have been tasked with drawing up schedules for the opening of the markets.

Vegetable markets to function for retail buyers only between 6 am to 9 am each morning

Only two passengers other than driver are allowed in four-wheelers.

Only women pillion riders allowed on two-wheelers.

Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women and people with other health conditions or co-morbidities must stay indoors.

Printing press and dry-cleaning shops can open.

