'No sale of raw meat in Gzb during Navratra'

Ghaziabad: Selling of raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratra, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday.

The district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.

"During Navratra, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned (completely) near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss," Mayor Sharma said. She said this norm is followed every year.

The Chaitra Navratra began on Saturday and will continue till April 10.