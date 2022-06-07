No salaries, unfulfilled promises: DBCs suffer as dengue cases rise

New Delhi: With cases of dengue already being projected in triple digits, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has geared up to tackle the vector-borne disease. However, the civic body will have to face several challenges to actually be able to control the spread of the disease in the upcoming few months, especially in terms of DBC workers on ground. Erratic monsoons and rise in mosquito breeding spots have already contributed to more dengue cases.



Moreover, the civic body has repeatedly faced backlash over its treatment of DBCs who are often found toiling in the heat carrying heavy machinery for fogging of anti-larvae sprays in several parts of Delhi. The erstwhile corporations — South, North and East had promised to regularise these workers, increase their salaries and give them other benefits if they end their protests. However, the issue still remains persistent.

Rajesh Dhiran, a DBC worker under the MCD since 1997 told Millennium Post that there have been absolutely no changes in the plight of DBC workers since their protests earlier this year. Instead, since the reunification of the civic bodies, they have had no clarity on MCD's upcoming functions and money has been unfairly spent on salaries of MHOs and other senior officials instead of those on the ground.

Dhiran added that they have been lugging around the same heavy rusted machines for the last 10 years, which causes burns and other medical issues for them. Another DBC worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said that workers who have died while serving the corporation, families have received no compensation and similarly, retired workers have received no pensions either.

The DBC workers union, Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union president Devanand Sharma said: "We have repeatedly written to Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to discuss our issues of lack of holidays, meagre salaries, pensions and others issues but he has refused to meet us because we are not consequential enough for him."

He added that DBC workers only make Rs 18-15,000 per month which barely covers the cost of living in Delhi and many have not even been able to send their children to school. The union has tried to engage in several talks with MCD officials over the last few months to discuss the plight of workers but MCD has not responded to any of their efforts.

Meanwhile, a total of 118 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.