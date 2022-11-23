'No role in Jain's leaked Tihar videos, docus'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the agency had no role in the leak of purported CCTV footage showing jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting special treatment inside the prison cell. The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull while opposing Jain's plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agency for allegedly leaking the videos to the media.

During the hearing, the counsel for Jain submitted before the court that the copy of the ED's reply to the application was already leaked to the media earlier this morning, even before the hearing could take place in the court and its copies could be given to the judge as well as the defence.

"Give me a fair trial. Even Ajmal Kasab was given that. I am surely not worse than that. Every minute I am suffering because of their (ED's) actions," the defence counsel told the court.

The agency told the court that there was "not a single leak from the ED", while it sought adjournment of the matter, citing unavailability of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju.

"We will see that guilty is brought to justice. The pen drives that had the copies of the alleged video were only with the defence, the jail superintendent and the court staff. There is not a single leak from the ED," the agency told the court.

During the hearing, Jain's counsel opposed the ED's demand for adjournment, saying he was "defamed every single minute by their act."

"All points of their reply are in the media. My contempt is pending and they have the audacity to give it to the media," senior advocate Rahul Mehra told the court on behalf of Jain. Mehra further opposed the agency's request for adjournment, accusing it of delaying the matter. He further denied the politician's role in the leak of the documents and videos, saying he had no gain by the act.