No respite from traffic woes

New delhi/noida: Truck break down, demonstration, border blockades due to ongoing farmers agitation against Centre's farm bills, led to traffic snarls in Delhi on Wedneday. There was no respite for commuters going towards Haryana, UP as they had to face blockade on borders whereas cases of bus break down was reported from South Delhi area. Lodhi road was closed from Safdarjung Madarsa to Lodhi flyover due to demonstration.



Delhi Police said that due to ongoing farmers protest, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Commutters were told to take alternate routes through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. A senior official said that they diverted traffic from Mukarba and GTK road. Commutters were informed to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44.

According to the official, Ghazipur border has also been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur chowk for the onward journey through Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders.

Meanwhile the Chilla border was closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

"Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders," traffic police said.

At around 12.59 pm, Delhi Traffic Police said Lodhi road was closed from Safdarjung Madrasa to Lodhi flyover due to demonstration. Later 5.40 pm, Lodhi Road was open from Safdarjung Madarsa to Lodhi flyover. "Ghazipur Border only Delhi to Ghaziabad is open," the official said.

At around 10:53 am, obstruction in traffic was reported in the carriageway from INA to Sarai Kale Khan due to breakdown of a truck near Sewa Nagar Flyover.

Meanwhile, on the National Farmers Day, protests were observed at various parts of Delhi border. Major highways such as Singhu border, Tikri border, Palwal border and Ghazipur border were blocked by the farmers. Plays were performed. Ravi, an artist from Punjab's Patiala made a painting showing a farmer holding his grains like a baby. "For a farmer his fasal is the first child," he added explaining the painting.

Similarly, the protesting farmers at UP gate near Ghaziabad-Delhi border performed Havan puja. Some farmers were also seen writing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in blood.

The farmers at UP gate allowed unhindered passage of traffic on Wednesday while the farmers stuck at borders of other districts were also allowed to pass and joined those protesting at UP gate. However, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government is only talking to the media and is claiming that it is addressing farmers' woes but no representative from its side has come yet to communicate with farmers.