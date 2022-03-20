No respite from heat, mercury rises to 36.6 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital reeled under early summer heat with the maximum temperature settling at 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the warmest day of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The summer heat has set in across the region with mercury levels showing a continuous rising trend.



On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD was 36.6 degrees celsius, which is six notches above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the season's normal, the weather office noted.

An IMD official said the temperature is further expected to rise and reach 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

"Today is the warmest day. The temperature is expected to rise further. The maximum temperature will reach 38 degrees celsius in coming days," Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

According to the weather office, the temperature is likely to rise further on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD forecast. The relative humidity on Saturday oscillated between 94 per cent and 38 per cent, according to the IMD.