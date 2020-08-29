No power tariff hike in city for 2020-21: DERC

New Delhi: In a relief to lakhs of consumers, Delhi's power regulator DERC on Friday announced new tariffs for 2020-21 without any hike in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the consumers will bear the rise in pension fund surcharge from 3.80 per cent to 5 per cent. The surcharge is used to pay pensions to retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB).



Pension amount allocation to DVB employees has been increased from Rs 839 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 937 crore in 2020-21 as requested by the Delhi government, the DERC said in a statement.

It will not affect consumers getting Delhi government's subsidy, officials said. The new tariff order will come into effect on September 1.

"No tariff hike has been done by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority (DERC) for the year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," chairman of the panel Justice(retired) S S Chauhan said. He said the same prices as were announced in previous tariff revision have been maintained in view of the pandemic. "Needs and demands of the power discoms have also been considered as far as possible," he said.

The new power tariff for the year 2020-21 also waived 20 per cent surcharge under time of day (ToD) tariff for this September to facilitate non-domestic, industrial, public utilities and domestic consumers due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, a DERC statement said. To promote pollution-free transportation and clean environment, the Commission has decided to continue with the subsidised tariff rates for e-rickshaw and e-vehicle category, it said.

The Commission has also reduced the energy charges from the existing Rs 6.50 per kWh to Rs 3.50 per

kWh for the mushroom cultivation category to promote the industry.

Delhi has over 62 lakh power consumers, of which over 51 lakh are domestic, 10 lakh commercial and around 45,000 industrial, the officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites, saying his government did not allow any hike in electricity rates for six years in a row.

"Congratulations Delhi people. Whereas electricity rates are increasing every year in the whole country, the

electricity rates in Delhi were not allowed to be hiked for sixth year in a row and rates were reduced in some categories. This is historic. It is happening because you formed an honest government in Delhi," he tweeted.

with inputs from agencies