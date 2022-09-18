New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that the BJP's agenda is to spread fake news through its machinery and called out the broken governance model that it has.



The AAP leader said that seeing his party's triumphs in Delhi and Punjab and now the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan is scaring the opposition party which is trying every means to throw mud at the AAP leaders.

"BJP got flustered by seeing such a huge outpour of elected representatives. It was very obvious for them to get stressed. However, instead of answering the issues and questions in the conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made baseless and false claims in his press conference,"

Singh said.

Singh said that his party has foiled BJP's Operation Lotus and that no power is strong enough to stop AAP's juggernaut.

"AAP leaders, Ministers, or MLAs have never succumbed to the pressure of CBI-ED, we are standing firm on the ground, we will fight back. BJP must answer, how much commission did it earn from its super-rich friends while writing off loans amounting up to 10 lac crores? From where did the BJP amass thousands of crores of ill-gotten wealth to buy 285 MLAs and topple state governments all over India?" he said.

The AAP MP sought answers from BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra on how much money did the BJP pay to each MLA or what post they offered to them. "They gave Rs 25-50 crore to each

MLA and their name has changed from Bhartiya Janta Party to Bhartiya Khokha Party. From where did they get the money to kidnap the MLAs and topple the state governments?" he added.

Singh has also asked about the source of the money which the BJP is using for horse-trading. He alleged that the opposition has amassed the amount through corruption, loot, bribery and taking commissions. "CBI and ED should investigate how they are

toppling the government one after the other. Shouldn't those corrupt leaders who executed Operation Lotus for horse trading be sent to jail?" he added. Singh also alleged that the Central government showers money on a handful of their friends and when they default on loans, the government writes it off.

The AAP organised its first Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan in which elected representatives from 20 states participated.

The participants included Sarpanchs, members of BDC, Zilla Parishad, MP, MLAs and ministers with nearly 1,500 elected representatives

reaching the Capital to attend the event.