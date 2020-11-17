No plans for another lockdown, 3rd wave has crossed its peak: Jain

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Asked whether the lockdown would be reimposed in Delhi, Jain said, "No chance. I can tell you that the peak of the third wave is gone," he said.



Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be contained through a lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

"Positivity rate is the main indicator in assessing the COVID-19 situation and it had to be observed over a week's time. First peak was in June, when it stood at nearly 37 per cent, in September when the second wave happened, it was 12-13 per cent, and in the third wave, it was at its high, at 15 per cent, a few days ago and then falling. Yesterday, also it was around 15 per cent. So, I can say, the peak is gone," Jain said.

Jain's remarks came after a flurry of meetings between officials of the Centre and the Delhi government, following which Delhi's COVID-19 strategy was modified to deal with the third wave of the pandemic here. Daily testing will cross 1 lakh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases per day, taking into account the winter-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

Asked about the availability of beds, he said, about 50 per cent of the over 16,000 beds are available, and the issue is only of ICU beds, even in private hospitals. The Centre on Sunday agreed to add 750 ICU beds in Delhi. The Delhi health minister reiterated that the number of cases has proportionately increased as "we are conducting tests on a massive scale".

On COVID-19 fatalities, Jain said, "The average number of deaths in the last ten days is still a little above 1 per cent, which is fine as per WHO standards".

He added that observing rituals of Chhath Puja has been banned on ghats owing to "scientific reasons" as 4-5 infected people can spread the virus to a large number of people through water bodies, so "we can't risk public health".

On the situation in markets, he said the festival season had almost ended, so shopping activity should be dull too. "But, the problem is many people are not feeling afraid of this virus at all, and some people are too scared. We have to strike a balance," Jain said.