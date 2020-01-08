No original footage so far; police only going with viral videos

New Delhi: With zero original videos to go on that show the Jawaharlal Nehru University attacks on Sunday evening, the probe team in charge of investigating the case is so far only relying on videos that have gone viral on social media to crack the case.



Police sources told Millennium Post that they had received several videos but all of them are forwarded. "We have not found any original video of the incident. Search is still on," they said, adding that the WhatsApp groups where the attacks were purportedly organised are also not giving them any leads as they were deleted on the same day as members of the chat groups started abandoning them.

"We have not found the person who was heading the groups," an officer said. However, he added that they have identified certain suspect phone numbers and are checking whether their location was inside the campus premises at the time of the attacks on Sunday evening.

The police have also claimed that they interacted with students, who told them that they saw several goons but did not know them. "Many of them told us that they ran for their lives," an investigator said.

The investigators interacted with the students from Periyar and Sabarmati hostels, wardens from both the hostels and teachers who were present at the peace meeting on Sunday. Police officials said they have received 11 complaints,

including one lodged by a professor in connection with the violence.

Sources said that the fact-finding committee of Delhi Police on Tuesday had gone inside the campus. "We interacted with the various group of students. They gave us the details regarding the incident like how the attackers came inside, where they visited. We are preparing a sequence of event of the whole incident," an investigator told Millennium Post, adding that on Wednesday due to Bharath Bandh they were not able to continue with their probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Devender Arya said that they have received 11 complaints (seven from Left, three from ABVP and one from Professor Sucharita Sen), all of which will be transferred to the Crime Branch. According to investigators, the complainants have named the suspects who attacked them on Sunday. The police have not yet issued any notice to any of the suspects, asking them to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, heavy police force continued to be deployed at JNU, with policemen in civil clothes expected to roam the campus while personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus.