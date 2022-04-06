No order yet but meat shops shut

New Delhi: Even though the South MCD is yet to issue any order prohibiting the sale of meat during the festival of Navratri, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan's call for meat shops to be shut has scared several owners to shut their shops in markets like INA and at Jor Bagh.



However, Tuesday being an auspicious day for many in the Hindu community, many meat shops in the national capital remain shut on this day of the week anyway.

There are around 40 meat shops in the INA market, and some owners said that the decision to keep shops closed was taken after the SDMC mayor's remarks

"The (meat) shops at the INA market are closed fearing action by authorities. Yesterday, the SDMC mayor announced in the media that strict action will be taken against those opening shops during Navratri. We have decided among ourselves to close our shops for today," Sanjay Kumar, manager at Bombay Fish Shop, said. Meat shops remained closed through the day, he added.

Mayor Suryan said that as most people do not consume non-vegetarian food during Navratri, there is no need to open meat shops during this period.

"Owners decided to keep shops closed as the mayor has threatened serious actions against them," Kumar claimed, adding that they are yet to decide whether they will keep shops closed till Navratri ends.

Kamal, co-owner of Pigpo meat shop in Jor Bagh, said he had opened the shop in the morning but after learning about the mayor's statement, decided to close it.

"We opened the shop in the morning but have shut it after we got to know that shops in nearby markets are closed," Kamal said.

Meanwhile, Saleem, general secretary of the Ghazipur Murga Mandi, said that meat shops are closed today as per their usual schedule. The impact of the mayor's request will be clear by 9 am Wednesday.

But while no order has been issued so far, Suryan has said that an official order in connection with the closure of meat shops will be issued soon.

Significantly, Suryan's remarks on Monday led to a sharp reaction from many residents in Delhi - both Hindu and Muslim, who said that it was unfair for meat shops to be closed by ignoring the rights of those who are of other faiths and those who do not celebrate the festival.