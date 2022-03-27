'No order for Umar Khalid's production in handcuffs'

New Delhi: A Delhi Court has recently clarified that there is no order regarding production of former JNU student Umar Khalid in handcuffs in relation to the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case involving charges under Indian Penal Code and UAPA, live law reported.



"For the record, it is made clear that there is no order from this court regarding production of accused Umar Khalid in handcuffs and this order

shall be strictly complied with without any fail," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat clarified in an order passed on March 7.