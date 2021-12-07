'No offence made out, not in our jurisdiction'

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday told a court here that no cognizable offence was made out against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers as the incident took place in Chandigarh — out of their jurisdiction.



The police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta in its status report that the alleged video of Khattar giving provocative speeches was recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi. "From the contents of the complaint and alleged video attached with the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. As per the complaint, the alleged video has been recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi," said police in its report.

The submission was made in response to the court's earlier order directing police to file a status report seeking an FIR against Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members on October 3 to use criminal force against the protesting farmers.

The court was hearing a petition, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, claiming that despite his complaint on October 22 to the senior officers of Delhi police, no action has been taken so far.

In the report, police submitted that they have gone through the contents of the complaint and also viewed the CD attached with the complaint.

The court heard the submissions and listed the matter for further hearing on December 21.