'No need to worry, you will defeat COVID-19': 1st discharged patient

New Delhi: 38-year-old Bharat Bhushan had just one message for all the patients in India fighting their own COVID-19 battles: "No need to worry you will defeat COVID-19," he said while stepping out of the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Chhatarpur here, making him the first patient to be cured and discharged from the centre, run and managed by ITBP doctors and paramedics.



Speaking to Millennium Post, he said, "Mobile phone played an important role during my treatment. In the first few days, there were some sleepless nights, I was a little bit upset but slowly all these problems were gone with time and now I have recovered." He further said that his mother had also tested positive and is recovering from the virus.

After testing positive in the first week of July, he was admitted to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre on July 5. "I used to watch videos, talk to my family members during my days at the centre. Yes, I can say one thing - the doctors here are doing great work," he said, adding that while going to the COVID-19 centre he had broken down.

According to him, he was having a blood pressure problem and due to stress, his blood pressure had shot up on the first day at the centre. "Doctors helped me a lot," he further said. He further said that since March, he was given a holiday by his private company and since then he was at his home. "I took all precautions but I tested positive anyway. My wife's report came negative. I can tell people that not to panic and if given the chance, I will donate my plasma," he further said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday said that the first cured patient was discharged from the Sardar Patel CCC and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. "Team of ITBP officials presented a rose to the outgoing patient. A total of 147 COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the Centre to date. ITBP is looking after the facility," an official said.

Officials have said this is the largest COVID-19 care centre in the national capital as well as in the country. The south Delhi district administration is providing administrative support to the centre apart from the volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.