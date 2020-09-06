No need to panic, doubling of tests behind surge in Covid cases: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Declaring a "war" on Coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is attributable to doubling of testing but asserted that the situation in the city is completely under control and there is no need to panic.



Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he is not worried about the data but more concerned about keeping people healthy.

"Delhi declares war on corona. We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, mohalla clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them good treatment. I have told officers not to worry if the number (of cases) increases due to multifold testing," Kejriwal later tweeted.

"The biggest reason for the increase in the number of positive cases in the last few days is that the Delhi government has doubled daily testing to 40,000 from around 18,000-20,000 a week ago.

"You can see this doubling of testing as a big attack on the coronavirus pandemic. We have mounted this big assault against coronavirus. I would ensure testing of everyone every day if it was possible for me," the Chief Minister said at the media briefing.

"We have doubled tests to identify more infected people so that they are isolated to prevent further spread. Do not think that the situation has deteriorated," he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that COVID-19 cases in the national Capital have "slightly" increased in the last few days but the situation is completely under control and there is no need to panic.

In March, the World Health Organisation (WHO), in its recommendation for countries to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, had said: "Test, test, test. Test every suspected case. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded."

Kejriwal said on Saturday that he has been "honestly" presenting the COVID-19 situation before the people of Delhi from time to time since the virus started spreading four-five months ago.