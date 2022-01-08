No Namaz in open till Covid situation improves: Clerics

gurugram: As COVID-19 cases continue to increase exponentially in Gurugram, a call was made to Muslim devotees at Sector 29 (Leisure valley) public space requesting not to hold Friday prayers in the open till situation improves.



The request was being made by the clerics (imams) who highlighted that given the current condition of rising cases, it would be better if no Friday Namaz is organised at Sector 29 (Leisure Valley). Sector 29 (Leisure Valley) public space is considered to be the largest public space in Gurugram for congregation of Muslim devotees for Friday Namaz.

It is also among the six designated sites where Muslim devotees have been allowed as of now to offer Friday (Juma) Namaz.

On Friday, Namaz was offered peacefully at six designated public places. There was substantial deployment of Gurugram Police officials to allow Muslim devotees to offer their prayers. However, there were reports that in Sector 34, Dinesh Bharti-led Bharat Mata Vahini tried to create some disruption but the matter was immediately resolved by the police.