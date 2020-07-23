No mouth-to-mouth; rescuers asked to turn victim's face away

New Delhi: Be it raging fires or waves of water; the National Disaster Relief Force and the Delhi Fire Services have always stepped up to helm rescue operations and with the monsoon's arrival in the Capital already showing signs of devastation early on, two NDRF teams have been put on standby here. However, with the raging pandemic to go on the side, both emergency rescue organisations have tweaked their SOPs to make sure their officials are as safe from COVID-19 as possible.



Among the new guidelines, NDRF rescue personnel have been asked to strictly avoid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and turn the victim's face away from themselves while making the rescue. In addition, the first responders on-field have been directed to avoid physical contact with administrative officers.

On Sunday, the Capital saw the first spell of heavy rains this season. Many people were trapped and later rescued. Shanties in Anna Nagar were washed away due to heavy flow of water and a tempo driver also drowned in the waterlogged underpass at Minto Bridge. Seeing the flood-like situation, the NDRF's two teams have been put on standby here and DG Satya Pradhan himself is said to be monitoring the situation around the country.

According to the NDRF's new SOP, rescuers should be imparted with special training regarding resuscitation of drowning victims, considering every victim to be COVID-19 positive. Artificial respiration should be given by Bag Valve Mask (BVM) only (use of oxygen cylinder as per requirement). Mouth to mouth respiration by any means is not permitted.

"The face of the victim should be turned away from a rescuer, so that rescuer is safe from any fluid coming out from the victim's mouth in the process," reads the NDRF's SOP. The instrument used for one victim should not be utilised for others and each team is to carry an adequate number of boats for maintaining social distancing during evacuations.

Krishan Kumar (PRO NDRF) said that their main focus is to quickly reach the operation site and get back to base as soon as possible after completing the task. "We do not want any kind of unnecessary halt at public places, which may expose our rescuers to the virus," he said. No eatables should be purchased for rescuers from markets and all food items will be carried by own or prepared by the mess, the SOP outlines.

All radio sets, mobiles will be disinfected after completion of each operation and as for procuring dry ration and other items, the SOP directs that one dedicated rescuer be assigned to this task, who shall not be deployed for any operational tasks. Dry and fresh ration purchased from local markets should not be utilized before 24 hours of purchase and sanitised properly.

Meanwhile one of the DFS officials has said that during rescue operations it has become very tough to take precautions as there are haphazard situations during operations including flood rescues. DFS (Director) Atul Garg said that firefighters are taking cautions to curb COVID 19 among themselves and all operational staff members have been provided with the necessary safety equipment.