No molestation charges against accused held for beating elderly woman in Gzb

ghaziabad: Family of the 48-year-old woman, who was beaten up by an eve-teaser in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad, have raised questions why police have not imposed molestation charges on the accused even after a written compliant was submitted to police by her husband.



Ashok Kumar, victim's husband said that he had given a written compliant to the in-charge of Shastri Nagar police Chowki but as they refused to provide him any receiving of complaint, he came to know about the content of FIR only after it got lodged.

"I have made a written complaint with police accussing Sunil Chaudhary of passing lewd comments and making vulgar signals to my wife and daughter for a long time. He had been harassing both from past some time and also thrashed my wife with stick when she opposed," Said Kumar.

However, the FIR registered by Ghaziabad police against the accused only mentions section of voluntarily causing hurt and Goondas Act. A senior police officer said that the copy of FIR after it gets registered is provided to the complainant while they will check the allegations made by victim's husband and make needful changes in the FIR.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused Sunil Chaudhary and sent him to jail, said the officer.