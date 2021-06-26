No masks, all smiles: Delhi cops pose for photos during Sushil Kumar's jail transfer

New Delhi: The Delhi Police personnel might be facing heat of departmental action after they took a photo with murder accused wrestler Sushil Kumar.



Delhi Police personnel and murder accused Kumar were seen clicking photos and selfies outside Tihar jail on Friday.

In the photographs none of them wore masks. Sushil Kumar was smiling while getting clicked with the police personnel who were responsible for his security during his transfer to Tihar Jail.

"An enquiry will be conducted into the incident," an official said adding that if anyone found guilty action will be taken.

Official, however, said that while handling the prisoner to another unit, they take photographs to ensure that they have handed over the inmate to that unit.

"Police personnel from the Special Cell were called to ensure that Kumar was safely taken to court and escorted back as he is a high-risk prisoner. While handling him back to other officials, they took photographs with the police personnel whom they were handing over after safely escorting him back so that they can keep that on record," the official said.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sushil Kumar till July 9 in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The accused was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail, where he was earlier lodged.

Kumar, along with his associates assaulted Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Later, Dhankar succumbed to the injuries and Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Sehrawat.