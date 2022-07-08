No major respite from muggy weather till Sat
New Delhi: Delhi may get marginal relief from sultry weather on Thursday due to cloudy sky and light rain, the weather office said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said. Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days.
It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending 8:30 am on July 1. Generally cloudy sky and light rain is predicted till July 13, it said.
