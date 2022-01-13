No lockdown in Ggm: DC tells migrants

gurugram: Gurugram will not be imposing lockdown any time soon in the district, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said on Wednesday. He said the workers in the district were not leaving for their hometowns and there was no need to panic.



The DC said production units and industries were running regularly in the district and the rumours being spread about workers going to their homes were baseless. Daulatabad Industrial Area Association Patron Vinay Gupta said that industrial units are being operated regularly in his area and workers are also coming on duty. He also said rumours of workers returning to their states are false and

misleading.

Deepak Maini, state secretary, Federation of Indian Industry, said industries are running properly in their area and there is no problem of workers.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 2,704 new cases of COVID-19. Number of active patients in Gurugram presently stands at 13,253. One death due to COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday.