No lessons learnt: Congested staircase, no fire safety equipment

New Delhi: Congested staircase, no escape route, combustible materials kept on the ground floor with no fire safety equipment-were the negligence found in the building which engulfed nine lives on Sunday, the incident clearly showed that no lesson was learnt from Anaj Mandi blaze.



Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that there was no fire safety equipment in the building. "We tried to save the lives by giving Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)," said Garg.

According to a fire official, due to fire, building's wall had collapsed due to which debris fell on the staircase.

Ajay Kumar of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and another fireman fell on the staircase during the rescue operation. "The staircase was very congested due to which it was tough to move on the staircase," said Kumar.

The other major reason behind the fire was that the residential building was being used for commercial purpose. According to Delhi Police, the fire started on the ground floor where a heap of clothes were kept. The smoke and heat made impossible for the residents to escape.

The rescuers also found that the main gate of the building was locked which delayed the rescue operation. Meanwhile, the doors of a toilet and another room on the first floor were found locked and after broke open the door, six people were found.

Earlier this month, the Anaj Mandi blaze claimed 44 lives. During the investigation in the Anaj Mandi case, it was found that the building had no panic alarm, no fire fighting equipment and commercial work at the residential building.

Fire incidents killed many

Last week, a fire took place in a four-storey building killing three people in Shalimar Bagh.

In August, six persons, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit early in the morning. In November, a massive fire gutted a footwear factory at Narela, killing a security guard and a labourer.