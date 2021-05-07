No lack of O2 now at Covid centre in S Delhi: ITBP

New Delhi: Oxygen supply at the 500-oxygenated bed COVID care centre in south Delhi has been "normalised" and there is no lack of the life-saving gas for patients there, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Friday.

This for the first time that a comforting development of adequate oxygen supply has been reported from the facility since it was opened about two weeks ago on April 26.

Official sources said while the full sanctioned 6.55 metric tonnes of medical oxygen for the centre was yet to be received, improvisations are being done by deploying some oxygen concentrators and sending oxygen cylinders on a truck to refill them from a BHEL plant situated about 230 kilometres away in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

At least 400 patients are admitted to the SPCCC at present, Pandey said. Till now, over 918 admissions have been made at the centre.