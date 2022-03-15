No harm caused to anyone, says Paytm

New Delhi: A day after Paytm founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's arrest for ramming his car into the car of South Delhi's DCP was made public, the company said that it was a minor offence and no harm was caused to any person.



A company spokesperson said a complaint had been filed and that no harm was caused to any person or property. "Media reports claiming the nature of arrest are exaggerated," they said, adding that the complaint was for a minor offence under a bailable provision of law.

The company also said that all requisite legal formalities had been completed on the same day itself.

This comes after it was reported that Sharma had rammed his car into the South Delhi DCP's car and was arrested for it. He was released on bail soon.