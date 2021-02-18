No fresh COVID deaths in city

New Delhi: No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.



On February 9, no fatality from COVID-19 was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said, adding that the tally in the city rose to 6,37,315.

One fatality was registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government a day earlier.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate had slipped to 0.17 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and 7, the fatality counts were two on both the days, same as on February 2.

These new 134 cases came out of the 59,886 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1078 from 1036 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,852 RT-PCR tests and 20,034 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

Over 15,300 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, while the number of people who got second dose dropped compared to the corresponding figures a day before, according to data shared by officials.

On Tuesday, 15,053 people were vaccinated, out of whom 2,532 were those who had got their second dose.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centre, according to official data.

Our of these, 1,072 were those who got their second dose on Wednesday, officials said.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

"Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.