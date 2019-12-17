No firing by Delhi Police: PRO

New Delhi: Amid the report that two people, who were part of the protest, were admitted to the hospital allegedly with bullet injuries, the Delhi Police said that no bullet was used during the protest.



Mandeep Singh Randhawa (PRO) Delhi Police told Millennium Post that there can be minor injuries due to tear gas but there was no firing from the side of Delhi Police. "We will verify every fact in the case," said Randhawa. A medical report of a Delhi based hospital was taking rounds in social media. DCP South East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal said that the alleged history which was written on a medical paper (circulated in social media) means what the patient has himself or herself told the duty doctor about the injury while coming for treatment.

"The treatment doctor if found a bullet lodged inside will remove it and write it as bullet removal if there is any bullet recovered," police said. On Sunday a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia university turned violent when public buses and police vehicles were torched after a clash with police. Jamia Millia Islamia University denied any involvement of students saying that the violence that occurred in south Delhi during a protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation. Later on Sunday night, scores of people gathered outside the old Delhi Police Headquarters to protest the force's handling of the situation.