'No evidence': Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar discharged in Unnao rape survivor's road accident case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday discharged former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five other persons connection with the 2019 Unnao rape survivor car accident case.



According to legal news website Live Law, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey was of the prima facie view that there was no evidence against Sengar, Gyanendra Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Rinku Singh and Awdesh Singh thereby discharging them.

Sengar and others were accused of offences under sec. 506(ii) of IPC read with sec. 34 of IPC.

However, the court, while finding prima facie sufficient evidence against other Co accused persons namely Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh, framed charges against them. They have been charged under sec. 506(ii) of IPC read with sec. 34 of IPC.

The case arose from an alleged conspiracy between Sengar and his aides; a collision took place between a truck and a vehicle boarded by the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel, and two aunts. Her two aunts were killed on the spot, while the victim and her counsel sustained grievous injuries. Thereby, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a case of murder against Sengar and his aides. The CBI Investigation discarded the possibility of any existing criminal conspiracy to commit murder or attempt to murder the victim and her family members.

However, the victim's uncle-complainant moved a protest petition challenging the findings after investigation as a case simplicity for death and injuries due to rash and negligent driving. It was alleged that the accident was stage-managed at the behest of the accused Sengar to prevent her from giving evidence against him.

It was also alleged that the accident was rather a deliberate act to kill the occupants of the car, which is fortified from the attempts made to deliberately tamper with the number plate and color the same in black so that the real culprits could run away. In collaboration with accused Sengar and higher-ups,, the CBI officials overlooked the fact that many witnesses relating to the incident and accident were threatened and coerced to give divergent statements to arrive at botched-up findings.

The Court will now hear the matter tomorrow for framing of charges against other accused persons.