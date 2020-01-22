No entry for commercial vehicles to Delhi from Noida over R-Day rehearsal
Noida (UP): Entry of commercial vehicles to Delhi from Noida will be barred from 11 pm on Wednesday till the end of Republic Day rehearsal on Thursday, officials said.
Similar restrictions would be in place again from 11 pm on January 25 and 26, the Noida Traffic Police said.
"All commercial vehicles which have to go to Rajasthan, Haryana, or Punjab are advised to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the period of restriction," it said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26.
The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, according to the officials.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, the statement said.
Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the rehearsal is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said.
