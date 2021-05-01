No dog crematorium in Dwarka Sec 29: SDMC

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been conducting last rites of deceased Covid patients in a respectful manner. SDMC clarifies that it has 4-acre land in Dwarka Sector 29. On the right side there is a Dog Sterilisation Centre. There is no dog crematorium anywhere on that land. In fact in whole of South Delhi, SDMC has no dog crematorium.

On the left side, there is a shed. This shed is 150 feet away from dog sterilisation centre. In front of the shed, pyres are being constructed so that the deceased can be given dignified last rites. This centre will be used only when capacity of all other Covid crematoriums are exhausted. SDMC believes that all human being have a right for respectable last rites.