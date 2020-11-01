No dengue deaths reported in Delhi this year: AAP govt

New Delhi: On the ninth week of 10 Hafte 10 Baje, CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed the citizen to join the campaign this Sunday. This is the second last week of the campaign and due to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government, this year no dengue-related death has been reported in the national Capital.



"This is the second last week of the campaign and due to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government this year no dengue-related death has been reported in the national Capital," the government said in a statement.

Kejriwal had also said that with the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from dengue."

This week Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also informed that no dengue-related death has been reported in the Capital this year and credited Kejriwal government's anti-dengue campaign for this.