No decision yet on opening of restrobars till 3 am

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has not yet taken any decision over opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am, and contemplating if licence conditions need to be changed, police officials said.



"The city police has not yet taken any decision about what needs to be done regarding opening of restrobars in the city till 3 am. Because the existing order is only till 1 pm and if it needs to be extended, then everyone's licensing conditions need to be amended," a senior police officer said. Restaurants' licence is approved by the licensing department of Delhi Police, officials said.

In a move aimed at making the nightlife more happening, the Delhi government has taken a policy decision to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am.

The government has issued necessary directions to the Excise department and an order is likely to be issued soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22, said a senior government officer earlier.

"Bars at restaurants are now allowed to operate till 1 am. The Excise department will work with other agencies, including police, if the timing is extended till 3 am," he had said.

The Excise Policy that came into force from November 2021 recommended that the timings of operation of bars may be brought at par with neighbouring cities. In the NCR towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana, bars are allowed to open till 3 am. However, in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, bars are open till 1 am.

There are around 550 independent restaurants in Delhi that serve Indian and foreign liquor on being granted L-17 licence from the Excise department. The restaurants within hotels and motels, numbering around 150, are already allowed to serve liquor round the clock. Such restaurants are granted L-16 licence by the Excise department.

The Excise Policy calls for creating a conducive environment and improving conditions for smooth business.

Many of the conditions related to Excise operations in hotels, clubs and restaurants need to be in sync with the present-day business and social perspectives, says the policy.

Meanwhile, excise licences of hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi have been extended till July 31 in view of a delay in grant of approval to the city's excise policy for 2022-23 by the Delhi lieutenant governor, officials said on Friday. In an order issued on Monday, the excise department of the Delhi government extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months till July 31.