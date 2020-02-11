No crackers bursted, AAP celebrates with dhols

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the poor air quality in the city, most of the candidates in their celebration refrained from bursting crackers and celebrated by beating the drums (dholaks)and chanting slogans.



The celebrations were observed keeping in mind the poor air quality that continues to be a major problem in the national capital. The directive to party workers of not bursting the crackers was also given by incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who wanted the celebrations to be people-friendly. For a hard-fought victory, the enthusiasm and energy of the party workers of AAP were visible.

However, despite the directive to not burst crackers, did not deter hundreds of party workers to gather on the roads and celebrate the win. On the sounds of dholaks, most of the party workers of all age groups came forward and danced. What was also visible is the unique slogans that were being chanted. To make themselves visible most fo the party workers also donned the unique outfits to show their support.

"The main intent is to celebrate and also make sure that others do not feel uncomfortable because of the victory celebrations. This is our constant effort to make sure that we do not burst crackers and thereby cause trouble to the residents and cause pollution. We have also communicated the same to other party workers," said a 50-year-old Kripal Singh.

To make sure that the celebrations were austere and inclusive various party workers highlighted that this was also a new trend being set by the AAP. "Unlike our competitors who spend and waste a lot of money by bursting crackers we want to save the wasteful expenditure and make our celebrations inclusive," said Hari Singh, said a party worker of the AAP.