No Covid +ve inmate, jail staff currently: Delhi prisons dept

New Delhi: The Delhi prisons department currently has no inmate or jail staff who is COVID-19 positive, officials said on Sunday.



However, they said Covid-appropriate behaviour is still strictly being followed.

"Even though there is no case of the coronavirus infection in the prisons presently, the jail authorities are taking all the precautions.

"Covid-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, is being strictly followed. The new inmates are initially isolated and later shifted to the barracks," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The prisons department launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18.

As on Saturday, a total of 1,212 inmates above 45 years of age and 3,157 below 45 years of age in the Tihar jail were vaccinated against the viral disease.

In the Rohini jail, 132 inmates above 45 years of age and 600 below 45 years of age have been administered the vaccine. In the Mandoli jail, 483 inmates aged above 45 years and 1,794 below 45 years of age have been vaccinated, according to data.

Since March, around 400 coronavirus cases have been reported among the inmates of the jails in the national capital and eight of them have succumbed to the disease. Among the prison staff members, over 200 have been infected with the virus since March.