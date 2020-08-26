No Covid patient died in home isolation since July 14, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out of a high-level COVID-19 review meeting on Wednesday and said that not a single home isolation patient had died in the Capital since July 14, adding that the Delhi government is already looking into concerns of patients reporting symptoms even after having tested negative for the contagious disease.



Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,693 fresh COVID-19 cases, a new high in recent day keeping with the significant rise in daily new cases, taking the tally here to 1,65,764. With 17 new deaths added to the toll, COVID-19 fatalities here climbed to 4,347.

The Delhi government health department's official health bulletin said that the number of active cases in the city rose to 12,520 on Wednesday from 11,998 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The number of patients in home isolation has also now increased to 6,208. The health bulletin showed that 19,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,912 were RT-PCR tests and 13,904 were rapid antigen tests.

CM Kejriwal said that a new trend has been noticed where patients recover from COVI-19 and come back to their homes but the symptoms still remain. They still suffer from lower oxygen levels and breathing issues, he said. "A few patients have also lost their lives because of lowering oxygen levels. Our Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, had recovered from Corona but took a few days to fully recover and get back to his normal situation," he said.

The state government has decided that all the patients who have recovered will be supplied with oximeters for a few more days. If their oxygen levels continue to remain low, oxygen concentrators will also be installed at their homes for free, the CM said.

Despite cases rising again, the chief minister said Delhi is fully prepared for any situation with enough beds and ambulances. The health bulletin on Wednesday showed that 3,682 COVID-19 beds were occupied with over 10,400 beds in the city lying vacant.