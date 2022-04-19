No attempt to put saffron flag on mosque, says CP

New Delhi: Addressing the media in Delhi, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Monday dispelled theories that the Jahangirpuri violence began when certain people were trying to deface a mosque. He said, "No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession."



The top cop maintained that as per the FIR in the case, the violence began when some procession members had an argument with a few locals when their procession reached near the

mosque.

However, in the aftermath of the violence, several eyewitnesses have seen saffron flags strewn about inside the mosque premises and many locals have alleged that the procession members were abusing Muslims and also carried weapons.