No arrests yet in JNU violence

New Delhi: It has been about forty-five days after a mob carrying rods, sticks, and sledgehammers entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and assaulted students and teachers, however, the Delhi Police is yet to arrest a single person in the case. The Delhi Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team



(SIT) to probe the case after the attack on students triggered widespread protests. However, no arrests have taken place

since then.

Speaking about the attack, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said even after so much evidence has been provided to the police, no action has taken place. "We know that not in such times not only inside the universities but outside it as well there a kind of environment is being created where the voices of the people are being tried to suppress," she said.

She added that there could be anyone who could have been hurt equally bad at her place. Most students inside the campus have expressed anger and disappointment and said there is little development in the January 5 mob attack case on the JNU campus.

An armed masked woman, who was caught on tape threatening students, was identified as a student of Delhi University and a member of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, but she is yet to join the investigation. The video clip of the woman was widely circulated on social media in the days following the violence. Speaking to Millennium Post former JNU Students' Union president (JNUSU) N Sai Balaji said, "Even when we provided all the information about these masked people, the Delhi Police haven't named ABVP people till date. They have not arrested Komal Sharma even after her identity was revealed." Students said there is an uneasy

feeling regarding the whole situation, even when the students are giving their semester examinations.