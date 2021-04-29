No ambulance, families forced to take bodies in autos for cremation

Gurugram: The cracks in the foundation of Gurugram state machinery is more prominent with a dearth of ambulance facilities to ferry the dead. Unable to get any ambulance, most of the relatives are forced to take the risk and carry the bodies of their loved ones either in their own vehicle or auto rickshaws.



With a large number of bodies being cremated, it is not only taking an emotional toll on workers who are conducting the last rites but also on those who have their shops or houses near the crematorium site.

Official data of deaths due to COVID-19 is only being reported after getting certification from hospitals or mortuaries; it is seemingly becoming clear that more patients are dying due to COVID-19 in their homes.

There are many who died even before getting the report which later showed they were COVID positive. Many deaths were a result of critical patients not being unable to get ventilator or ICU beds. Many COVID patients have lost their lives as timely supply of oxygen was not provided to them.

Official figures show that in Gurugram last week, over 50 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. With over 500 bodies being cremated as per COVID norms from their city crematoriums, there is a grim tale of how casualties due to COVID-19 is ten times more than official figures. Moreover, there are now reports that all crematoriums are booked and there is a huge waiting list for people to conduct the last rites.

In order to provide dignity to the dead, the Gurugram district administration is even planning to allot more area for cremating the bodies.

As per government sources, one of the major reasons for the huge rush in crematoriums here is that other than the residents, bodies of COVID patients from other regions who lost their lives in Gurugram, are taking also being cremated here.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said efforts are being made to improve systems to prevent further deaths.