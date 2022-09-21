No action against Jain under benami law: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken by the authorities against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended Benami law.



The order was passed by Justice Yashwant Varma while hearing a batch of petitions by Jain and several others against the initiation of proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 against them.

The judge noted that the respondents were seeking an adjournment and the revenue authority has, in another case, already made a statement that while it takes recourse to the legal remedies against a Supreme Court decision on the Benami law, there would be no action against that petitioner party.

Counsel for the income tax department, advocate Zoheb Hossain, told the court that nothing is happening and prayed for accommodation on account of the Solicitor General not being available.

He sought time to go through the individual facts of each petition before addressing submissions in light of the Supreme Court judgment.

The Court also takes note of the statement made by Mr. (Zoheb) Hossain and which stands duly recorded in ... (another case). In view of the aforesaid and since an adjournment is being sought on behalf of the respondent, the Court provides that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken against the petitioners here under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016, said the judge. mpost