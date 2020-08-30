NLUD to conduct entrance exams from September 26

New Delhi: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) on Saturday released the exam schedule on its official website where the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be held on September 26. The entrance examination will be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in more than 100 exam centres across the nation. "NTA's Centres shall provide all technical support and infrastructure for the candidates and also ensure all public health and safety measures," the circular by the university stated. The university will issue detailed guidelines and instructions along with the activity schedule and downloading of hall tickets and roll numbers will be upload on the website separately.